IGS Capital Group (OTCMKTS:IGSC) Trading Up 113.2%

IGS Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IGSC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 113.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20,953% from the average daily volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IGS Capital Group Ltd. is an environmental service and waste management company. The company engages in the collection and recovery of industrial and commercial solid wastes such as plastic, paper, cardboard, and glass. The recycled materials are purchased by the company’s manufacturing customers in China to make new products including outdoor furniture, construction materials, and building materials.

