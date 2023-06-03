IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of IGas Energy (LON:IGAS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 70 ($0.87) target price on the stock.

Shares of IGas Energy stock opened at GBX 16.09 ($0.20) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.46 million, a PE ratio of -178.78 and a beta of -0.21. IGas Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 14.30 ($0.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 112 ($1.38). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 17.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 18.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.35.

In related news, insider Frances Ward bought 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £436.80 ($539.79). 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

