IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $154.18

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 154.18 ($1.91) and traded as low as GBX 135 ($1.67). IG Design Group shares last traded at GBX 137.50 ($1.70), with a volume of 108,829 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of IG Design Group from GBX 200 ($2.47) to GBX 265 ($3.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Get IG Design Group alerts:

IG Design Group Trading Down 5.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 170.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 154.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £127.39 million, a P/E ratio of 2,166.67 and a beta of 1.20.

About IG Design Group

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for re-sale consumable products in the Americas, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides celebrations products, including greetings cards, gift wraps, Christmas crackers, gift bags, and partyware products, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, calendars and diaries, as well as food and non-food gifts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IG Design Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Design Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.