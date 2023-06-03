IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $527.86.

Several research firms have issued reports on IDXX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $470.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.11. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $515.79.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at $67,043,589.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,946,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $554,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Further Reading

