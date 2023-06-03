ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) PT Lowered to $7.00

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered ICL Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on ICL Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.83.

NYSE:ICL opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17. ICL Group has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $11.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1132 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of ICL Group by 325,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 1,091.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

