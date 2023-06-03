IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.83.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBEX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of IBEX from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of IBEX from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of IBEX from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of IBEX from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of IBEX from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in IBEX by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in IBEX by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IBEX in the first quarter worth $59,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 73.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. 27.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $21.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.82. IBEX has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $31.40.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

