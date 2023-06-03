Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $28.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $28.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUM. TheStreet raised Humana from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $599.72.

Humana Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:HUM opened at $520.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $513.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $508.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Humana has a 1 year low of $418.70 and a 1 year high of $571.30.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. Humana’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 28.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 12.7% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 4,628.6% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

