Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock Holdings Increased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.28% of Humana worth $180,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 1,257.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Humana from $625.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $599.72.

In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM opened at $520.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.72. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $418.70 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $513.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $508.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.38%.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

