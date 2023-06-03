HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.81-$0.91 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.30-$3.50 EPS.

HP Stock Performance

HPQ opened at $30.55 on Friday. HP has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $40.59. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day moving average of $29.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HP will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Several research analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised HP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of HP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $122,076.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,284.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,024. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in HP by 89.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after buying an additional 413,491 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in HP by 46.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,103,000 after buying an additional 97,178 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter worth $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in HP by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter worth $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

