Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Piper Sandler

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of HHC stock opened at $77.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.47. Howard Hughes has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $89.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.10 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Howard Hughes will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Howard Hughes news, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 1,070 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $84,337.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,825.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 9,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.95 per share, for a total transaction of $684,518.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,993,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,725,191.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $84,337.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,825.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 301,854 shares of company stock valued at $22,477,449 over the last ninety days. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HHC. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,895,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,214,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,971 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,248,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,917,000 after acquiring an additional 517,889 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $27,698,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 498,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,091,000 after acquiring an additional 208,330 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $14,153,000.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

