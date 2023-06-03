Horizen (ZEN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.96 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 3rd. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $112.47 million and $1.96 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $8.18 or 0.00030109 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00118394 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00046246 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,754,575 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

