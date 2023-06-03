Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) PT Raised to GBX 370

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 360 ($4.45) to GBX 370 ($4.57) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.14) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Hollywood Bowl Group stock opened at GBX 266 ($3.29) on Tuesday. Hollywood Bowl Group has a one year low of GBX 161.40 ($1.99) and a one year high of GBX 277 ($3.42). The stock has a market cap of £456.75 million, a PE ratio of 1,477.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 249.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 241.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a GBX 3.27 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Hollywood Bowl Group’s payout ratio is currently 6,666.67%.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. As of December 16, 2022, it operated 75 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

