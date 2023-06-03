Hitesh Ramani Sells 10,000 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Stock

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $155,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 433,371 shares in the company, valued at $6,743,252.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hitesh Ramani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 31st, Hitesh Ramani sold 12,546 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $220,307.76.

On Friday, March 17th, Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $204,120.00.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.61. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $22.30.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. UiPath had a negative net margin of 21.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.14 million. As a group, research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PATH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,406,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 175.4% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after buying an additional 5,270,194 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath by 899.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,049,999 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 251.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $90,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,238 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at $42,215,000. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

