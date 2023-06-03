HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.98.

HRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of HireRight from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of HireRight from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of HireRight in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

In other HireRight news, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 107,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $1,095,021.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,208,117 shares in the company, valued at $73,666,955.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,314,105 shares of company stock worth $24,462,964. Company insiders own 13.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in HireRight by 170.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 104,282 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in HireRight by 17.4% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of HireRight by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,601 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of HireRight during the first quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HireRight by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 20,395 shares in the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HireRight stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.48 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $18.66.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $175.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.03 million.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

