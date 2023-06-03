Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,057 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 98.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter.

ESGD stock opened at $73.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.76. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $74.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

