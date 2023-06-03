Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,197 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 97.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $266,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS EFG opened at $95.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.45. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

