Heritage Wealth Management LLC Has $998,000 Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 106.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,313,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $595,312,000 after purchasing an additional 123,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,304,000 after purchasing an additional 77,012 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,752,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,309,000 after purchasing an additional 84,594 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,864,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,796,000 after purchasing an additional 51,488 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on SIGI shares. Bank of America downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.86.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

SIGI opened at $98.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.81 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.64.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $999.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.06%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a New Jersey insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

