Heritage Wealth Management LLC Has $793,000 Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 104.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,867,623,000 after acquiring an additional 995,501 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,384,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,344 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,158,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,134 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,077,341,000 after buying an additional 328,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,991,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,059,461,000 after buying an additional 51,790 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,231,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,291. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $173.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $221.22 and a 52-week high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Stories

