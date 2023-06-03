Heritage Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 100.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,355 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after acquiring an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in CSX by 12.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in CSX by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of CSX by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $31.92. 10,738,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,388,712. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.04.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.92.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

