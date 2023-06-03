Heritage Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,786 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 152.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 186.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 3.5 %

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $143.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.44. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.36 and a twelve month high of $165.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $837.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.80 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $146.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.30.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.