Heritage Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 136.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,628 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SU. Scotiabank lowered Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.57.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

NYSE:SU opened at $29.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $42.72. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average is $31.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.384 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.