Heritage Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 228.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,538 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 114,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after buying an additional 16,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,899 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total value of $84,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,322.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total transaction of $84,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,322.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $2,598,978.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,380,662.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,087 shares of company stock worth $4,716,204. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Shares of DLB stock traded up $1.56 on Friday, hitting $83.43. The stock had a trading volume of 479,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,072. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.55 and a 12-month high of $88.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.76 and a 200 day moving average of $79.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

Featured Stories

