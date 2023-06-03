Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,304 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period.

Stock Up 2.6 %

BATS NOBL traded up $2.32 on Friday, hitting $90.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,344 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.89 and its 200 day moving average is $91.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

