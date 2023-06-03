Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,885 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 95.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGZ stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.27. 73,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,561. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.60. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $111.35.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

