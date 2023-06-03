Herald Investment Trust (LON:HRI) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Herald Investment Trust PLC (LON:HRI – Get Rating) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,816 ($22.44) and last traded at GBX 1,794 ($22.17). Approximately 42,709 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 94,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,786 ($22.07).

Herald Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -281.63 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,740.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,805.14.

About Herald Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Herald Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herald Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.