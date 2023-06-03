Head-To-Head Survey: Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) vs. Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN)

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) and Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Getty Images and Nogin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getty Images 0 4 4 0 2.50 Nogin 0 1 0 0 2.00

Getty Images currently has a consensus price target of $6.99, suggesting a potential upside of 46.80%. Nogin has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 693.65%. Given Nogin’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nogin is more favorable than Getty Images.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Getty Images has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nogin has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Getty Images and Nogin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getty Images $926.24 million 2.04 -$77.55 million ($0.27) -17.63 Nogin $94.47 million 0.15 -$52.73 million N/A N/A

Nogin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Getty Images.

Profitability

This table compares Getty Images and Nogin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getty Images N/A 13.47% 2.81% Nogin N/A N/A -39.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.1% of Nogin shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Getty Images shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Nogin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Getty Images beats Nogin on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Getty Images

(Get Rating)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands. The company also provides music licensing, and digital asset management and distribution services; and sells wall décor products. It serves largest enterprises, smallest businesses, and individual creators. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

About Nogin

(Get Rating)

Nogin, Inc. operates as an e-commerce, technology platform provider in the apparel and ancillary industry's multichannel retailing, business-to-consumer, and business-to-business domains. Its commerce-as-a-service platform's tools provide clients with capabilities around website development, photography, content management, customer service, marketing, warehousing, and fulfillment. The company develops Nogin, an enterprise software solution used by brands and retailers from various industry verticals to operate and scale their ecommerce business initiatives. Nogin, Inc. is headquartered in Tustin, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.