Head-To-Head Analysis: Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) & Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF)

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) and Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Curaleaf and Natural Alternatives International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curaleaf 0 1 7 0 2.88 Natural Alternatives International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Curaleaf currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 252.73%. Given Curaleaf’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Curaleaf is more favorable than Natural Alternatives International.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curaleaf $1.34 billion 1.32 -$370.10 million ($0.54) -5.25 Natural Alternatives International $170.65 million 0.27 $10.71 million $0.60 12.52

This table compares Curaleaf and Natural Alternatives International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Natural Alternatives International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Curaleaf. Curaleaf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Natural Alternatives International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Curaleaf shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.9% of Natural Alternatives International shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of Natural Alternatives International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Curaleaf and Natural Alternatives International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curaleaf -28.88% -20.37% -8.18% Natural Alternatives International 2.10% 4.05% 2.48%

Summary

Natural Alternatives International beats Curaleaf on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services including cultivation, processing and retail know-how and back office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements. The company was founded on November 13, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It operates through Private-Label Contract Manufacturing and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales segments. The Private-Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products. The Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales segment is associated with the sale and license of beta-alanine. The company was founded by Mark A. LeDoux in 1980 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

