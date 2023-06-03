HCR Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 812 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCO opened at $326.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $335.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $306.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.29.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.80.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total transaction of $633,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,841,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total transaction of $633,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $20,841,018.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,883 shares of company stock valued at $3,321,689 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

