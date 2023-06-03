HCR Wealth Advisors Lowers Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,274 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 65.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.39 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average is $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.50 to $12.80 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.52.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

