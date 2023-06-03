Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,603,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,854 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Hayward were worth $80,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Hayward by 918.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hayward during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Hayward by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hayward during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hayward during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAYW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hayward from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hayward

Hayward Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,036,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $23,933,504.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 836,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,832,905.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 7,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $84,412.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,036,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $23,933,504.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 836,843 shares in the company, valued at $9,832,905.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,175,460 shares of company stock worth $201,452,728. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HAYW opened at $11.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.33. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $210.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.13 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hayward Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

Featured Stories

