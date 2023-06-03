Haverford Trust Co Sells 7,712 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Haverford Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,712 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $71.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $76.11.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

