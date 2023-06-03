Harrell Investment Partners LLC Invests $210,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,110,374,000 after buying an additional 373,106 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,058,976,000 after purchasing an additional 50,208 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 27.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,257,000 after purchasing an additional 519,679 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 968,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,069,000 after purchasing an additional 78,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 881,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,410,000 after purchasing an additional 34,696 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $6.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $613.67. 1,181,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,343. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $536.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $494.78. The company has a market capitalization of $82.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.49. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $644.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.40 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

