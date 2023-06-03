Harrell Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.26. The stock had a trading volume of 805,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,154. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $130.07 and a one year high of $189.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at $879,988.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

