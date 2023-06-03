Harrell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,321 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,971 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,207 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 17,445 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,336 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price target on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,910,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,333,990. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $83.13. The company has a market capitalization of $89.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.59.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.