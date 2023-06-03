Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Sold by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 50,532 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 411.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Harmonic in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Harmonic by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Harmonic in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Harmonic in the first quarter worth about $105,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HLIT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Harmonic Trading Up 1.9 %

Harmonic Profile

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $17.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.58 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.33. Harmonic Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

