Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $24.06

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.06 and traded as low as $23.00. Harleysville Financial shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 1,916 shares trading hands.

Harleysville Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.24.

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.33 million during the quarter. Harleysville Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 13.73%.

Harleysville Financial Dividend Announcement

About Harleysville Financial

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.84%. Harleysville Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.09%.

Harleysville Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services through Harleysville Savings Bank. Its services include online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, kasasa 360, moneyisland, debit cars, tuition reward, and more services.

