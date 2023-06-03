Guild of Guardians Trading Up 23% This Week (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Guild of Guardians token can now be bought for about $0.0498 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a market cap of $14.43 million and $304,846.92 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Guild of Guardians was first traded on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

