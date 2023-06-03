Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.10 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TV. TheStreet lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.80 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.66.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Performance

Shares of TV opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s payout ratio is -8.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 33.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 291,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 72,560 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 20.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 54.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 18,458 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 273.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,265,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alua Capital Management LP grew its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 15.4% in the first quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 10,508,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.