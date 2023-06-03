Grin Price Down 17.3% Over Last Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last week, Grin has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.0380 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $3.73 million and $524,834.22 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,145.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.59 or 0.00348488 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013243 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.41 or 0.00539379 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00066673 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.59 or 0.00422142 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003671 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.