Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Trading Down 3.6%

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.19 and last traded at $9.25. 174,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 440,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on GDYN. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a positive return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $80.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Grid Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 74,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $878,178.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,274,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,700,287.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDYN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 101.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,128,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,803 shares during the period. Toronado Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 166.5% in the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,117,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,046 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $13,513,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 132.5% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,859,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,965 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,594,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,889,000 after acquiring an additional 743,713 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. The firm core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. It also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

