Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $162.17

Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 162.17 ($2.00) and traded as low as GBX 143.20 ($1.77). Gresham Technologies shares last traded at GBX 144 ($1.78), with a volume of 32,355 shares.

Gresham Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £121.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4,707.50 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 150.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 162.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Gresham Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. Gresham Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

About Gresham Technologies

Gresham Technologies plc provides reconciliation, regulatory reporting, connectivity, and data aggregation solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, rest of Americas, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Clareti Solutions, Other Solutions, and Contracting Services segments.

