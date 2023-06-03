Green Reit (LON:GRN) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.84

Green Reit PLC (LON:GRN – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.84 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.84 ($0.02). Green Reit shares last traded at GBX 1.84 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,922,500 shares trading hands.

Green Reit Trading Down 1.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of £12.87 million and a PE ratio of 14.05.

Green Reit Company Profile

Green REIT Plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") and is listed on the Irish and London Stock Exchanges. The Company was the first REIT established in Ireland following the introduction of REIT legislation by the Irish Government. The Company's stated strategy is to create a property portfolio consisting primarily of commercial property in Ireland to deliver income and capital growth through opportunistic investments, active property management and prudent use of debt finance.

