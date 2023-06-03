Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.66

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.66 and traded as high as $2.96. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 14,169 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Good Times Restaurants in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.93 million, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants, Inc engages in restaurant operation through its wholly owned restaurants: Good Times Drive Thru, Inc, BD of Colorado, LLC, Bad Daddy’s Franchise Development, LLC, and Bad Daddy’s International, LLC. It operates under the Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurant segments.

