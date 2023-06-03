Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.66

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.66 and traded as high as $2.96. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 14,169 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Good Times Restaurants in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Good Times Restaurants Stock Up 0.3 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.93 million, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.02.
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants, Inc engages in restaurant operation through its wholly owned restaurants: Good Times Drive Thru, Inc, BD of Colorado, LLC, Bad Daddy’s Franchise Development, LLC, and Bad Daddy’s International, LLC. It operates under the Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurant segments.
