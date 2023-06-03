Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (CVE:GSV – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.02. Approximately 102,208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 200,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.99.
Gold Standard Ventures Stock Up 1.3 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.01.
Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile
Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.
See Also
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.