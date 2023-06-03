Gode Chain Trading 29.7% Lower Over Last Week (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Gode Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Gode Chain has traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gode Chain has a total market capitalization of $148.51 million and $199,298.95 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gode Chain Token Profile

Gode Chain’s genesis date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gode Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

