Global Self Storage, Inc. (SELF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
Global Self Storage has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Global Self Storage Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SELF opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.15. Global Self Storage has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36.
In other Global Self Storage news, CEO Mark Campbell Winmill purchased 7,800 shares of Global Self Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $39,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 202,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,274.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,360 shares of company stock worth $42,781. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 10.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 14.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 6.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 55.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.27% of the company’s stock.
Global Self Storage Company Profile
Global Self Storage, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and re-development of self-storage properties. It offers personal, outdoor parking, climate controlled, wine, and business storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in Millbrook, NY.
