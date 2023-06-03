Global Self Storage, Inc. (SELF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Global Self Storage has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Global Self Storage alerts:

Global Self Storage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SELF opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.15. Global Self Storage has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Global Self Storage in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

In other Global Self Storage news, CEO Mark Campbell Winmill purchased 7,800 shares of Global Self Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $39,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 202,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,274.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,360 shares of company stock worth $42,781. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Self Storage

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 10.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 14.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 6.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 55.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Self Storage, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and re-development of self-storage properties. It offers personal, outdoor parking, climate controlled, wine, and business storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in Millbrook, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.