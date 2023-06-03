Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 38,582 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,135,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,582 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.34% of Extra Space Storage worth $460,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 271.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $107,737.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,628.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $107,737.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,628.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,100.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $145.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.06 and a 200 day moving average of $154.83. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.97 and a 52 week high of $216.52. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 101.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.56.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

