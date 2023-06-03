Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 360,340 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,000,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360,340 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $569,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,193,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,605,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361,181 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,758,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,118 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,943,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,567,000 after acquiring an additional 784,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,498,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,021,000 after acquiring an additional 339,151 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.56.

Insider Activity

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.9 %

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $94,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,644.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 13,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.46 per share, with a total value of $466,071.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 93,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $94,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,644.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 32,741 shares of company stock worth $1,114,446 and have sold 36,700 shares worth $1,206,382. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $31.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.58. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.02%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

