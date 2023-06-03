Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 15,543 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,080,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $506,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 25,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $10,916,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Cowen increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.21.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 4.6 %

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $422.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $510.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $498.07. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.58 and a 52 week high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.30 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Articles

