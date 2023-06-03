Geode Capital Management LLC Has $603.73 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,270,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 88,255 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $603,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 977.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.25.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TE Connectivity stock opened at $126.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $138.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.01 and a 200-day moving average of $124.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.54%.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Stories

